Patchy morning fog with more heat & humidity & isolated afternoon storms

Patchy fog again an issue for many this morning. Areas of low visibility will likely lead to a slowed morning commute. Today will be very similar to Thursday, starting off with fog as well as a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are very warm and muggy into the low to mid 70s and will climb back near 90-degrees. More isolated to scattered storms will develop by midday and push through during the afternoon. Those high temperatures will be very sunshine dependent, ranging from the low 80s into the low 90s for those with the most sunshine. Humidity will keep the heat index values into the mid to upper 90s for the warmest spots, maybe even near 100-degrees. Storms that do form will once again provide the potential at periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning.