Morgan county officers arrest Hartselle man on domestic violence charge

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers in Morgan county arrested a Hartselle man Thursday following a domestic dispute.
On July 9, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call at a home off of New Center Road in unincorporated Hartselle.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female victim who was treated by EMS and transported to the hospital. The male subject had left the scene. Morgan County investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) were called to the scene and began an investigation. Hours later deputies made contact with the male subject.
CID Investigators arrested John David Gerlach, 44 of Hartselle, on the felony charge of domestic violence by strangulation.
No further information was provided at this time.
