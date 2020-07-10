More 90s this weekend; Some storms Sunday

Skies will stay mostly clear tonight and a light breeze should limit any fog development, lows will be in the lower 70s.
The weekend forecast is trending hotter with highs in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday, dew points and humidity will be just slightly more comfortable on Saturday. Rain showers and storms are expected to develop on Sunday afternoon, some of these storms could be strong to marginally severe with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall and even small hail.
The FIRST ALERT is out for next week for the heat index ranging from 100° to 107° on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Please stay hydrated and practice heat safety as heat related illnesses may develop with this extended stretch of hot weather.
