Leo the lion to stay at UNA

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A decision has been made – Leo the lion will stay on UNA’s campus.
Controversy about the African lion’s living environment sparked after PETA sent a letter to UNA, saying the university was no place for a lion.
However, according to our partners at the Times Daily, the university disagreed, saying Leo is an important part of UNA and that he is well cared for in his on-campus habitat.
Leo’s vets add that he has been given every opportunity to live a good life. They say his current environment has all its needed amenities and that it consistently earns a perfect 100 at all its inspections.
There has since been no response from PETA.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.