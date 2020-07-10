Lauderdale County Schools publish return plan; Muscle Shoals to have learning options

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - School administrators across Alabama are gearing up to reopen their doors to students this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lauderdale County school system posted its guidance online. Those students will return to school on Aug. 17.
Meanwhile, administrators in Muscle Shoals are finalizing plans.
Newly appointed superintendent Chad Holden is now on the job after serving as the Muscle Shoals High School principal for five years.
Holden said students will have the option of virtual or in-class learning. Parents will be asked to pick an option and stick with it through the semester.
Right now, Holden says his priority is finding the best solutions for keeping students, teachers and staff safe.
“I want folks to know that my kids will be there and I have the same anxieties and they do for the safety for their own children, but the school system is working hard that we take all of those things into consideration,” Holden said.
Right now, students in Muscle Shoals are expected to return to class on Aug. 10.
