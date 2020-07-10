Huntsville Utilities to resume disconnections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities will resume service disconnections and charging late fees for nonpayment for bills issued on or after Aug. 3.
Disconnections in August will not include charges that occurred during the period of suspension (March 16-Aug. 2). Those accumulated balances will be eligible for a special repayment program.
Huntsville Utilities suspended disconnects and late fee collection for nonpayment in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Payment arrangements, with an extended payback period, will be available for charges accrued during the suspension period. The length of the repayment period is based on the past-due balance. Specific information can be found at www.hsvutil.org.
Huntsville Utilities is encouraging customers to pay their bills each month to avoid accumulating large balances.
The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Huntsville Utilities, has established a COVID-19 Financial Assistance Fund to help customers that lost their jobs due to the pandemic. These funds were provided by donations from local organizations, TVA, and Huntsville Utilities employees and will be distributed by the Salvation Army.
Applications for assistance through this fund are by appointment only. Contact the Salvation Army at 256-536-5576 to schedule an appointment.
Additional relief may also be available from other local community support organizations and assistance agencies.
