Huntsville Speedway owner shares future plans for racetrack, surrounding property

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Speedway owner Robbie Edger says he was up for a challenge the moment he put his foot on the pedal in 2005.
His passion for racing never stopped and today he wants everyone to know the racetrack is going to be better than ever.
“We first obtained the lease back in 2016 and our goal was to eventually wind up with the property as well to put the lease and the property together,” Edger said.
Edgar’s vision came true on July 1 when he purchased the 30-acre property that the racetrack sits on.
“The real thing that really sparked us to obtain both the lease and the property was to ensure that the Huntsville speedway will be here on these premises for years to come,” Edger said.
Edgar says he wants to build a full motorsport track on the east side of the property. This will be a place where kids are invited too.
“Getting these kids in these cars right now and getting them away from video games and getting them away from just sitting in the air conditioner is what we need to do and I think those go-karts will be a stepping stone,” Edger said.
That’s one of Edgar’s long term goals. For now he says he only has the funds to focus on racetrack repairs.
“The way I had to sign the contract, we are kind of stuck for five years on being able to do any demolition or actually structural building,” Edger said. “So right now our plan is to put some good makeup on the racetrack. The walls need to be painted. There are a lot of repairs that need to be done,” Edger said.
Edgar knows he has a long way to go but only asks the community for one thing.
“The biggest thing that anybody can do for us right now is to come in and purchase a ticket at the front gate and enjoy something in our concession stands,” Edger said.
On Saturday six different teams will be racing at the Huntsville Speedway.
The gates open at 4 p.m. and the race starts at 7 p.m.
Edger says masks are highly recommended as guests enter the facility but can take them off once socially distanced.
