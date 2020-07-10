Huntsville City Schools present “Reset Plan”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, Huntsville City Schools laid out it’s plan for the Fall. School officials discussed start dates, learning options and safety protocols.
HCS presented its “Reset Plan,” which outlines what teaching and learning will look like. The greatest takeaway is that in-person classes will be as normal as they were last year, with safety protocols in place.
Here are some key details.
- The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 17.
- Two learning options are available: traditional in-person classes or Huntsville Virtual Academy.
- The new deadline to register for the virtual academy is July 20 to give the district time to determine staffing needs.
- All students who choose to go with in-person classes will be required to wear face coverings and social distancing will be enforced.
- Students will eat meals in classrooms and buses will run every route.
- If a staffer or student tests positive for COVID-19, measures will be taken on a case-by-case basis.
“We are also discussing that if we do have a case there might be a chance that we would close the school because many times teachers they share students, in case of high schools and secondary schools, they have over 150 kids if they were at full capacity,” Superintendent Christie Finley said. “They could have been in the office area, the gym, the cafeteria. So we are looking at every case and situation and going from there and making a decision.”
The district says one option is to transition to a staggered schedule or remote learning for all students if health conditions worsen.
