HEMSI employee keeps paramedics protected with PPE packs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the front lines of the pandemic.
Last week, more than a dozen HEMSI paramedics were sidelined after being exposed to coronavirus.
But one woman is making sure those first responders are protected when they answer calls for help.
Cindy Wilson is HEMSI’s training and education coordinator. She also makes personal protective equipment packs for the front line workers.
Wilson spends four to six hours a day gathering, organizing, stacking and packing about 50 to 60 PPE packs each day.
Those packs can face shields, masks, gowns, N95 masks and other PPE.
“My job is making sure we have PPE for our front line employees. It’s a barrier between them and a disease of high contagion,” Wilson said.
“Everything we’ve got is reusable, which is saving us money,” she said,
