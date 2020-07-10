Having fun but staying safe on Alabama’s waterways

“You hear people refer to undertow on the beach and there is no current that pulls you under. What you have is the backwash from the waves breaking on the shore, as that water returns to sea another wave breaks over that, so that backwash can pull you under an incoming wave,” said Shepard. “Then if there’s a rip current in the area, you can be pulled into the mouth of recurrent and then pull out rather quickly, so there’s a lot that goes into it. But once you once you come off your feet and you’re not playing into the sand, now you’re [a] floating piece of debris.”