Elkmont church destroyed in fire

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire destroyed Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Elkmont Friday night.
Thankfully, no one was inside or was hurt.
It took the help of five different fire departments to get the fire out.
The church is off Sandlin Road.
Elkmont firefighter Susan Pylant says they got the call right before 6 p.m.
Pylant said she believes the the middle section where the most damage is was the sanctuary.
She said the building is a total loss.
“When we arrived, the center section, the roof had already fell in and there were flames coming out,” Pylant said.
The Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church has around 50 members on average for their services.
The cause of the fire is unknown. Pylant said the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
It is unclear what church leaders will do for services.
