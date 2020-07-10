Decatur native gives back to hometown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Giving back is the motto for former Alabama basketball and Decatur native Rico Pickett.
“Just really doing my part and giving back to the community,” Pickett said. “There’s a lot of significance of growing up here. We had some opportunities for some older people to give back, training us, giving basketball camps, and I’m just returning the favor.”
Pickett has used this summer to help hopeful youth basketball standouts continue to improve with his training work in Decatur.
“I’m just really thankful for the community to let me do it, and bring their kids in,” Pickett added. “And just helping me help them. It just means everything to me, and just to give back and put smiles on these kids faces, and help some of these parents out, and help some of these kids get to the next level.”
Pickett also worked with Hazel Green native and Alabama standout Kira Lewis Jr. this summer. Lewis expected to be a NBA lottery pick this October and impressed Pickett with his work on the court.
“He’s one of the most humble human beings I’ve ever met in my life. I think he’s ready, he’s real mature, and he taught me a lot not only about him but myself just training with him. His quickness, his shooting his IQ, his shooting ability, and just picking up on stuff real quick Very coach able, well mannered, respectful. And like I said a couple of days ago, I really feel like he’s going to be an NBA All-Star in the next one or two years.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.