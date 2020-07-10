Crisis professionals fear drug overdose deaths are rising due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In 2019, Madison County had 75 drug overdose deaths.
In May of this year, the county had 24 drug overdose deaths. That’s a third of 2019′s total in just one month.
Health Connect America is a nationwide program that serves the Tennessee Valley in several avenues. Those include programs dealing with addiction, family support and other services.
Its program director Alicia Lomack says she believes coronavirus is the culprit to the rise in overdose deaths.
”Their concern is keeping themselves safe from contracting COVID-19 however, they are still fighting this opioid addiction that they’re dealing with and not understanding how to juggle the two,” Lomack said.
Since COVID-19 made its way into Alabama back in March, addiction programs, therapy and family service sessions went virtual and some canceled completely.
All because of the virus.
Lomack wants you to know there are still services available for those who need immediate and long-term help.
”Health connect is another resource available in the area. We provide individual therapy case management, we have a peer support counselor. We’re able to complete groups that meet twice a week,” Lomack explained.
These services are available in-person and through telehealth for anyone in the Tennessee Valley as well as Bessemer and Mobile.
If you want to learn more about services available, click here.
