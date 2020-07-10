Contract worker responsible for several thefts in DeKalb County, sheriff says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that last week, investigators closed several open theft cases after a burglary at a Fort Payne business led them to the suspect.
It all began on June 17 when workers at Fort Payne Steel on County Road 51 arrived at work and realized an all-terrain vehicle, tools and equipment were stolen the previous night. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was contacted, and the stolen items were located in an empty storage building at a business next door.
Investigators determined that a contract worker who was currently doing work on a nearby business had stolen the items and stored them to retrieve later. Investigators say after conducting a search warrant at the suspect’s home, multiple stolen catalytic converters were found, along with a stolen ATV and welder.
Scott William Curtis, 30, of Fyffe was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Investigators say during his arrest, Curtis was also found to be in possession illegal prescription pills and drug paraphernalia. He received additional charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
After further investigation, he was also charged at a later date with second-degree receiving stolen property.
“This is another great job by our investigative team. Not only did they solve this case at a local business, but it solves several theft cases in the county with the additional items found at his residence,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
