‘We have two weeks’: Leader of Alabama’s Hospital Association stresses action

He continued, “Why is that so important? Well, it’s because we are going to be bringing children back to schools, we are going to increase opportunity to spread the virus in August and early September and if we don’t intervene now, and we have very high rates of disease in August, we are simply going to provide a wonderful opportunity for the virus to explode in August in September both in our K-12 campuses and our university and college campuses. I just think the next two weeks are probably the most important weeks for the state in terms of keeping the healthcare system functional and in terms of helping us have a close to normal academic year as possible.”