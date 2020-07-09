A very special treat will light up the skies over Alabama for next few weeks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A special comet that was just discovered in late March has been putting on quite the show since the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) swept by and survived its passage by the sun on July 3rd, and has since become visible to the naked eye due to its incredible size and brightness.
That’s what makes this comet so special.
It’s been dazzling onlookers every morning for the last week or so, and the photos are littering social media!
Comet NEOWISE will remain visible low in the northeast sky about an hour or so before sunrise across Alabama through July 11th. Beyond that, the comet will be visible low in the northwest sky at dusk -- or just after sunset -- through the remainder of the month.
By July 15th or so the comet will be a little higher in the sky. The moon will also be non-existent on July 20th as it reaches its “new” phase. That means there will be less moonlight pollution during the second half of the month, enhancing the view of the comet.
Not only that, but there’s just something a bit more appealing about watching for an incredible comet in the evening as opposed to four in the morning.
Comet NEOWISE is about 3 miles in diameter. And according to NASA, its outermost layers were “cooked” as it passed by the sun back on July 3rd. NASA says that passage is causing gas and dust to “erupt” off the comet’s icy surface, thus creating a large and striking tail of debris.
When you combine all of that, you get the recipe for an usually bright comet for those who want to watch it zip across the sky.
But will NEOWISE go down as an all-time great in the comet world? According to Space.com, it’s trending toward falling just shy of reaching that status. Generally speaking, comets are placed in one of two categories: “Great” or “Common.”
“Common” comets are, well, common. They are faint and require binoculars or a telescope to see. “Great” comets, on the other hand, are ones that are not only bright enough to visible to the naked eye, but are accompanied by an incredible tail.
A fortunate person may only get to experience four “Great” comets in their lifetime, according to Space.com.
This particular comet won’t be putting on a show for us on Earth again until roughly the year 8786! That’s nearly 7,000 years from now if you’re counting! Are we convincing you to take a look for yourself yet?!
Lastly, it’s important to note that some scientists say it may be beneficial to initially spot the comet using binoculars, but it’s not entirely necessary. Whether or not you can see it clearly with the naked eye all depends on where you’re located, what the weather is doing and what the moon is doing.
You can spot it and get a beautiful show without any sort of telescope or pair of binoculars, but the show you’ll get by using a tool like that will be unforgettable.
If you want to venture out and take a look for yourself, check the radar to be sure there’s no rain or storms nearby. That, of course, would ruin your chance that day. You can also head to this website to check satellite imagery to determine whether or not clouds will ruin your show. Fortunately, the next week doesn’t look to be as cloudy and overcast as the last several days have been across Central Alabama!
If you decide to watch comet NEOWISE and have a way to capture pictures of it, feel free to send them our way! Enjoy!
