TVA’s virtual energy evaluations coming soon to North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For those of you working from home, energy usage may be higher than usual.
Now, the Tennessee Valley Authority is launching a virtual system designed to maximize efficiency and save you money.
TVA’s new virtual home energy audit system launched about five weeks ago in Nashville.
After positive customer reviews TVA expanded it.
As of now, all local power companies across North Alabama are gearing up to use this system within the next two weeks.
Normally a technician would visit a customer's home to complete an energy audit.
They’d find things you might overlook that are driving your power bills up. But right now, in-home visits from strangers are not a good idea for anyone, so it’s being done virtually.
With this new system, you get on a virtual meeting with someone, walk through your home with your phone or tablet, and work together online to find problems.
Frank Rapley, the senior manager of TVA EnergyRight, says if a customer takes every recommendation into account, that home can save about 20 to 25 percent.
“Typically what would happen is the advisor shows up to the door and then goes about his or her business doing the assessment and really there is not a lot of interaction,” Rapley said. “But in this case, you are actually going through the audit with the advisor. You are part of it. What we have found from homeowners who have done this, they love that part of it because they can ask questions and there is an immediate back and forth as they are looking at things.
Some local power companies may have fees for these audit evaluations so check with yours to learn more.
Once power companies across North Alabama are ready to roll, WAFF 48 will give you a glimpse of what these virtual inspections will look like.
