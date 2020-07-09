Staying hot with scattered storm chances

Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening with locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning possible with any storms that do develop.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain in place overnight with low temperatures falling into the lower 70s, areas of patchy but dense fog will be expected to develop after midnight. Another hot and humid day will round out the week on Friday with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s, the heat index will be close to 100 degrees. More pop-up rain showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon.
The weekend forecast looks promising for now with more July heat, highs will be near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Rain showers and storms are expected to develop on Sunday afternoon.
Next week looks very hot for now with a heat index between 100° to 107° on Tuesday and Wednesday, please stay hydrated and practice heat safety.
