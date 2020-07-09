Schools release plans, ask for input from parents

Schools release plans, ask for input from parents
Schools across Alabama are gearing up to safely reopen their doors to students this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: wbtv)
By WSFA Staff | July 9, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 2:28 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Schools across Alabama are gearing up to safely reopen their doors to students this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alabama State Department of Education recently released the “Roadmap to Reopening Alabama Schools”. The nearly 50-page plan was created to serve as a guideline for systems to reopen.

During a news conference unveiling the plan, State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said every school is going to look different. While some may reopen with traditional learning, others are taking a virtual route.

Schools across the River Region have begun releasing plans for the upcoming fall semester and many are looking to hear from parents.

Some schools have asked for parent input or have requested parents submit registration for virtual learning:

Autauga County

· Parent response

· FAQs on virtual learning/traditional learning

Butler County

· On-site or virtual learning survey

Chambers County

· Parent Survey

Crenshaw County

· Virtual learning intent form

Covington County

· Reopening safety plan

· Virtual learning intent form

Elmore County

· Parent response

Lowndes County

· Parent response internet access survey

Lee County

· Traditional learning plan 2020-2021

· Virtual learning plan 2020-2021

· Virtual learning intent form

Marengo County

· Virtual/ traditional learning intent form

· Message from Superintendent

Montgomery County

· MPS 2020-2021 virtual/traditional plan

Pike Road

· 2020-2021 elementary school reopening plans

· 2020-2021 intermediate school reopening plans

· 2020-2021 junior high school reopening plans

· 2020-2021 high school reopening plans

Pike County

· Virtual learning intent survey

· 2020-2021 school year learning plan

Tallapoosa County

· Virtual learning intent form

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.