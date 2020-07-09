Retired HPD detective passes away after contracting COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A retired Huntsville police detective has passed away after contracting COVID-19.
Larry Gillespie passed away on Saturday.
According to his obituary on the Laughlin Service Funeral Home website, Gillespie tested positive for the virus the day after his death.
He was a retired National Guardsman. He also served two tours in Vietnam, and served in Operation Desert Storm.
Gillespie received multiple medals for his time in the military and several awards while working with HPD.
He leaves behind a wife and two sons.
Gillespie’s family says he loved the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum in Huntsville. They are asking you make a donation in his honor, if you feel so inclined.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.