Oakwood Univeristy commencement, reopening plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials at Oakwood University released the school’s reopening and commencement plan.
August 1: Commencement for the Class of 2020
August 5: New student orientation
August 10: Fall semester classes begin
Face-to-face instruction and final exams will end at Thanksgiving break, to allow some students to return home.
All academic, administrative, residence halls, athletic buildings and facilities will reopen with adjustments and/or restrictions to reduce capacity.
The shuttle system will function under modified operations to ensure physical distancing.
The entire reopening plan document is attached below.
