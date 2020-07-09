Masks bring more challenges for deaf, hard of hearing people

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are a few exceptions to that health order in Madison County.
People who are deaf or hard of hearing fall under that category.
But many of the people we talked to say they’re not comfortable asking someone to remove their mask to read their lips.
“Deaf people are very used to having barriers with their communication.”
Marcie Coker’s daughter Jordan is deaf.
“Me as mom had to stay in the car and wait. That was the first time she had experienced the dentist alone,” Coker said.
Many people who are deaf or hard of hearing rely on reading lips. Now those are out of sight.
“The mask is even affecting the sound that is coming out so my speech is now different. And my sign doesn’t have expression with it. So she’s trying to put two languages together that are broken,” Coker said.
We first introduced you to Haley Hargrove in 2002. That’s when our Elizabeth Gentle met her after she got her first cochlear implant.
Now at 20-years-old, Hargrove has an implant in each year but is still hard of hearing. The masks are making it harder.
“I get anxious. It’s intimidating you know because you don’t know if the person is going to be patient,” she explained.
Hargrove says going through a drive thru alone is not an option right now.
“With their face covered up. Their voice blends into the background.. I don’t want to increase the chance of being humiliated,” she said.
Hargrove says the app AVA, which types out what a person says, is a game changer.
“I was so relieved. I use it everywhere I go.”
These tools are great. But kindness and patience are even greater.
“Some people don’t hear at all or don’t hear very well and you may just need to work with them a little bit,” Maria Katz, with Alabama Hands and Voices said.
“I want them to just speak up and just be patient with me. And have some compassion,” Hargrove said.
Another plea we heard from the deaf community, more clear face masks. And for businesses to be mindful of how loudly they play music.
