Marshall Medical Centers see spike in COVID-19 patients

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) -Health care workers at Marshall County’s two hospitals have seen the number of COVID-19 patients double in just two weeks.
”Well, I feel like the influx of patients that we’ve had for the last couple of weeks is a result of the memorial day holiday and so I anticipate that we are gong to be in the same boat in a about 2 to 3 weeks from now,” said chief nursing officer Kathy Woodruff.
Twenty-six patients are currently being cared for across the system.
Fifteen patients are at Marshall Medical North and 11 are located at the South facility.
Ten of those patients are in the ICU.
Woodruff said the patients range in age from their 20s to 80s.
Marshall Medical Center created a graph to illustrate to the public the current trend in COVID-19 cases.
“Just to help the public be more aware of how busy we really are and I think graphs are always very telling when you can see something with your own eyes versus what you hear. I think a lot of times that makes a difference.”
Woodruff said one concern they have right now is limited space due to the number of patients they have in ICU.
She said she is hopeful the public will do its part to help reduce the spread.
“Marshall county is a great place to live and I don’t want to see it the way it is, you know I want to see these numbers go down and I want people to follow the directions that we’re giving and that the CDC gives. I know it’s basic simple stuff, but it is important,” said Woodruff.
As of today, more than 1800 cases have been confirmed in Marshall County and 11 people have died.
