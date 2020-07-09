Marshall County restaurant closes dining area to help reduce COVID-19 spread

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - A restaurant in Marshall County has decided to close their dining room to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
For 21 years, Sierra’s Mexicanismo Restaurant has served customers in Arab.
This year, things are a little different as their dining booths remain empty and staff are now serving orders curbside only.
Co-owner Crystal Ditto Sierra said they decided to make the change to help protect the public and their staff.
“it’s really important that we as business owners take responsibility where I feel like our governor failed us a bit and that there is not really a mandate for masks that should be in place. People are just coming and going as they please without masks,” said Sierra.
But, Sierra also expects this change to hurt her bottom line.
“It wasn’t an easy decision for us to go to curbside only. We’re going to take a big hit, our sales are probably going to decrease by 50 percent which is really hard and we were already in a hard time anyway to jump back into dine in sales,” said Sierra.
Despite the lost revenue, Sierra is making a change to help employees who’ve been hurt by the pandemic.
“Servers who are kind of taking a big dip in income right now, we’ve switched them to hourly wages that are bumped up a significant amount to what they were before and our customers have been really good about leaving tips as well for their curbside,” said Sierra.
As of now, Sierra said they will continue to monitor the cases in Marshall County and keep the dining area closed for a few more weeks.
