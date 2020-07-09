Man confronts Huntsville City Council after police chief refers to him as ‘antifa'

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A familiar face was at Huntsville’s City Council meeting Thursday night. But instead of his social media on a monitor as evidence, Benjamin Shapiro was there in person.
A few weeks ago, Police Chief Mark McMurray spent hours reviewing the preparation leading up to the June protests and police response.
The next day, Shapiro said McMurray inaccurately portrayed him as an “antifa sympathizer” to justify using tear gas and rubber bullets during a protest last month.
Now, Shapiro wants to hold him accountable for tarnishing his name and reputation.
“If there really were as many as 50 antifa agitators in town, why were none of them captured,” Shapiro said.“I am not antifa. I’m just a stay-at-home dad trying to raise two children to make the world a better place. And yes, the world is scary right now to them, and many others, and having a police chief that uses that fear to sow division in our community does not help with that.”
A department spokesperson says the chief used Shapiro’s social media post to prove there are antifa sympathizers in Huntsville.
The spokesperson says posting material like antifa ideology is a public safety concern that police cannot ignore.
