Madison County Schools learning methods will depend on virus spread

MADISON, COUNTY Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Schools Board of Education met Thursday night. The bottom line for this fall is few district-wide mandates.
Leaders discussed a plan as fluid as the pandemic situation. There will be traditional, virtual and blended instruction.
Students will be allowed to transfer to different learning methods only at the end of each grading quarter.
Schools will operate on level 1, 2 or 3 based on the spread of the virus within that school.
Level 1 means minimal spread, so the school would operate as normally as possible with the option for virtual learning.
Things change at level 2 when there’s moderate spread. The superintendent calls this a hybrid model. Masks will be required in school buildings. School schedules adjusted to limit density of people in classes and buses.
Then there’s level 3, which means \substantial spread. The school closes and all students shift to 100 percent remote learning.
Meals will be provided via a site-based plan similar to what they did in the spring.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.