Local historians looking for Revolutionary War soldier’s resting place in Marshall Co.

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local historians are hoping to find the final resting place of a Revolutionary War soldier buried in Marshall County, and give him a proper headstone.
Thomas Cargill lived the last 19 years of his life in the area and is known to be buried in the Honeycomb Cemetery. Problem is, no one is sure exactly where in Honeycomb he is. According to records, he was originally buried at Rogers Cemetery, but his body was moved in the 1930s when Rogers was flooded by the TVA.
According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Cargill joined the North Carolina militia in 1777 at just 15 years old and “scoured the country in quest of Tories” - colonists who sided with the British. He remained in a company of “light horsemen” for four more years and saw action in the PeeDee River area. Cargill moved to north Alabama in 1828 and passed away in 1847.
The Guntersville Historical Society has agreed to receive the funds for anyone who would like to contribute towards placing a headstone on Cargill’s grave. Those funds can be sent to Guntersville Historical Society, P.O. Box 170, Guntersville, AL 35976
