Law enforcement costs for Huntsville protests under criticism

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The large presence and response from police, deputies and state troopers during protests in downtown Huntsville last month have come under heavy criticism.
That criticism dominated Thursday night’s public comments at the council meeting.
Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray has said multiple times it was all about protecting the community.
Police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson says they prepared for each protest differently.
The expected turnout dictated the number of officers assigned, the kind of equipment, and the man hours needed to research the threat level ahead of time.
Overtime hours for officers for the June 1 and June 3 protests totaled about $100,000.
“This monitoring involved social media, monitoring some of the illicit pockets in groups of people, the items they intend to bring, the language they are using, the threats that are being made,” Johnson said.
WAFF 48 News reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office multiple times last week and this week. We were told they couldn’t provide that information.
Johnson says although his department takes costs into consideration on response, the important thing is to keep protesters safe.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.