Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council accepting public comments on recent protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) is undertaking a review of police actions that occurred before and during recent protest events in Huntsville from May 30 to June 5.
Part of the HPCAC review includes input from the general public. Residents may now submit their comments through an online form at HuntsvilleAL.gov/PoliceCitizensAdvisoryCouncil. The form will be active through Aug. 7.
While the review process is expected to take time, HPCAC Chairwoman Vicki Guerrieri says she is confident it will provide an impartial assessment of the steps taken by Huntsville police.
“We take the responsibility of this review seriously and will proceed with the utmost integrity,” said Guerrieri. “The HPCAC recognizes this is an opportunity to strengthen our community and its interaction with local police.”
HPCAC says the review process will include interviews with police, community organizers, eyewitness/protest participants, and related experts along with access to records, documents, and public comment.
The HPCAC also retained independent counsel to advise them on legal matters.
When the review is complete, the HPCAC will report its findings to the mayor, City Council, chief of police and the public.
For more information, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/PoliceCitizensAdvisoryCouncil.
