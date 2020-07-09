Huntsville City Schools unveils start date, learning options

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools administrators presented the district’s Reset Plan at Thursday night’s board meeting. The plan outlines what teaching and learning will look like and options for families during the upcoming school year.
The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 17. The Board of Education approved delaying the start date nearly two weeks to provide additional time to implement risk mitigation procedures.
HCS is providing families with two learning options, including traditional and Huntsville Virtual Academy. The traditional option will include face-to-face learning with students at school every day assuming health conditions permit. However, the district may transition to a staggered schedule or remote learning if health conditions do not permit traditional learning.
Huntsville Virtual Academy will be a fully online option for families allowing students to access materials anywhere at any time. The new deadline to register is July 20 to provide the district time to determine staffing needs.
Students and staff members will be required to wear face coverings in accordance with the local ordinance.
Social distancing will be practiced to the greatest extent possible.
Facilities be cleaned and disinfected frequently.
Students will eat meals in classrooms
Buses will run every route.
