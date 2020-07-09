Health officials concerned about bed numbers at Decatur-Morgan Hospital

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 1,100 Alabamians are hospitalized because of coronavirus and local hospital officials are concerned.
In an email sent to Decatur-Morgan Hospital staff yesterday, Huntsville Hospital System CEO David Spillers said the lack of beds at Decatur-Morgan is a “bad situation.”
Earlier this week, hospital officials said they had an adequate amount of beds and staff. However, after receiving an email with hospital officials and system Spillers discussing those numbers, that response is now changing.
In the email, Decatur-Morgan Vice President Danny Crowe lays out the number of beds available right now. There are 200 total beds staffed with 138 occupied.
Those numbers seem OK, but when you look closer at the other numbers, it gets concerning.
For ICU beds and general unit beds, both used to treat COVID-19 patients, Decatur-Morgan only has two left.
“It is a bad situation when we continue to see these numbers rise,” said Crowe.
A lack of beds isn't the only issue the hospital is facing.
“It is very difficult with the limited amount of nursing staff that’s available. We try and keep our employees healthy,” Crowe said.
In the last 24 hours, Morgan County saw one of its highest COVID-positive increases: 63 cases in one day.
They’ve now surpassed 1,200 cases in the county.
“This is just a dire situation, and as I’ve said before, we’re all in it. The problem is we’ve got some weak links in this situation and that has got to be fixed,” said Judy Smith with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Smith says those weak links are people who refuse to social distance, sanitize and wear masks.
Both Smith and hospital staff are in support of the Decatur mask ordinance. They say it’s crucial for limiting the spread and eventually reducing hospitalization numbers.
