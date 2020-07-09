Foggy start to Thursday with more afternoon heat, humidity, & isolated storms

Storm chances will diminish a bit into the weekend with isolated storms possible Friday through Sunday. It is more likely that you won’t see any rain either of those days. However, the heat and humidity will continue this weekend with highs into the low 90s. Heat index values this weekend will likely be around 100-degrees. We are watching next week for what is likely our warmest weather so far of 2020. An upper level ridge in the jet stream will allow for even more heat to build through much of the United States which will bring us highs into the mid-90s. It is the accompanying humidity that will bring feels like temperatures above 100-degrees, possibly near 105.