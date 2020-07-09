Foggy start to Thursday with more afternoon heat, humidity, & isolated storms

Happy Thursday! Another warm & muggy, even foggy start to the day across the Valley.
We are waking up to areas of patchy fog this morning as the high humidity and calm winds continue. Otherwise skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy. Today will start off with a mix of sun and clouds for some throughout the day and isolated to scattered storms by midday and through the afternoon. High temperatures will be very sunshine dependent, ranging from the low 80s into the low 90s for those with the most sunshine. Humidity will keep the heat index values into the mid to upper 90s for the warmest spots. Storms that do form will once again provide the potential at periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Storm chances will diminish a bit into the weekend with isolated storms possible Friday through Sunday. It is more likely that you won’t see any rain either of those days. However, the heat and humidity will continue this weekend with highs into the low 90s. Heat index values this weekend will likely be around 100-degrees. We are watching next week for what is likely our warmest weather so far of 2020. An upper level ridge in the jet stream will allow for even more heat to build through much of the United States which will bring us highs into the mid-90s. It is the accompanying humidity that will bring feels like temperatures above 100-degrees, possibly near 105.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.