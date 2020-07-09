5 Panthers sign baseball scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scholarship signings are taking on different ways to celebrate student athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, five Huntsville High School baseball players signed scholarships at a local little league park to practice social distancing and celebrate with friends and family.
West Neil and Owen Stephens signed to play for Birmingham Southern , Tyler Perry will continue his career at Martin Methodist, Nick Sottolano will travel to New York and play for Trinity Pawling, and Parker Williamson will play collegiate baseball in the state of Tennessee at Chattanooga State.
The Panthers’ season was cut short after the Alabama High School Athletic Association canceled the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
