Fire & Spice owner: Customers yelling, swearing, mocking employees for enforcing mask order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County business owners are feeling the pressure.
Pressure to enforce the order, and pressure to let customers do what they want.
And Leandra Poux is simply asking for understanding and kindness. Poux owns Fire and Spice Tex-Mex Smokehouse.
She says since the order went into effect, she and her employees have been yelled at, sworn at, mocked and have even been called racial slurs.
All for enforcing the mask order.
Poux says it happened enough that she felt the need to post a video on Facebook.
“In some massive way we’ve all been affected. I’ve lost a bunch of money. And we all have families. We all work hard and we just want to have a good day. It’s another difficult time in 2020 and we just want to have a good day. We want our community to come in and help us out,” Poux said.
The video has gotten almost 10,000 views and more than 100 shares.
