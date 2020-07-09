Decatur City Council to re-vote on masking ordinance due to procedural error

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur’s City Council must re-vote on a masking ordinance that was passed at a Wednesday City Council meeting.
Decatur City Council Member Paige Bibbee says the council will re-vote on the masking ordinance based on Decatur City Attorney Herman Marks’ recommendation.
The re-vote will happen at a special called meeting set for 9:55 a.m. on Friday.
Marks told WAFF 48 news that the re-vote is necessary because of a procedural error made at Wednesday night’s meeting. The ordinance was first introduced at a Monday City Council work session and not during the regular business meeting. Decatur City Council procedure requires that ordinances first be introduced during regular business meetings. Because of that, Wednesday’s meeting will count as the bill’s first introduction, paving the way for a re-vote at Friday’s special meeting.
The ordinance requires face coverings or masks in all public places, on public transportation, and at outdoor venues.
It passed Wednesday with a vote of 3-to-2.
