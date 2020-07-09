Decatur City Council to re-vote on masking ordinance due to procedural error

Marks told WAFF 48 news that the re-vote is necessary because of a procedural error made at Wednesday night’s meeting. The ordinance was first introduced at a Monday City Council work session and not during the regular business meeting. Decatur City Council procedure requires that ordinances first be introduced during regular business meetings. Because of that, Wednesday’s meeting will count as the bill’s first introduction, paving the way for a re-vote at Friday’s special meeting.