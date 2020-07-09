Company offering free COVID-19 testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee Valley company is providing another place for people to be tested for COVID-19.
Every Thursday this month, Central North Alabama Health Services Inc. is offering free testing.
The sites are open to everybody with or without insurance, as well as those with or without COVID-19 symptoms.
“We’ve opened it up to the public to really help our community,” said Paola Rios, marketing and outreach manager. “I know that these are difficult times for individuals and families. And so it was important for us to not charge for these tests.”
The company will offer free testing next Thursday at the Huntsville Family Health Center on Pleasant Row.
On July 23, the center will offer free testing at the Eva Family Health Center on Eva Road.
Lastly, the company will offer free testing on July 30 at the Athens Family Health Center on Market Street.
All of these testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
