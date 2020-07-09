Athens Summer Concert Series canceled due to pandemic

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - If you were looking forward to some live music in Athens next Friday night, you’ll have to make new plans.
The Athens Summer Concert Series will not be happening this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
The series was supposed to kick off next Friday at Athens Riverfront Park.
Event organizers say the continuous increase of cases in the county and region would put participants at an avoidable risk.
“We don’t want to be responsible for our fans going home, getting sick themselves, taking it home to the new grandbaby, their neighbor, their church, and feeling responsible that if we had not had it we might have saved people a lot of health issues and possibly even someone’s life,” said Kayce Lee, with Athens-Limestone Coutny Tourism.
Organizers say the performances have not been rescheduled and the event will be back next summer.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.