Arrest made in July 4 murder of Decatur teen

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting from July 4.
Shannon Doors Thomas was arrested Thursday and charged with capital murder. He is being held without bond.
Thomas is accused of shooting 16-year-old Amari Deloney in the head.
It happened at 18th Avenue SW and Locust Street SE. Deloney was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital.
The arrest happened, as the friends and family of Amari gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night.
Amari‘s grandmother, Delores Matthews, says she still can’t believe he’s gone.
“He played with my other grandson. They would play all night. Basketball, baseball. They would play all night,” she said.
She says her grandson was a fighter. He even had a kidney transplant twice.
But instead of losing him to his illness, she says she lost him to violence.
“I wish he knew how much he was loved. But we are just going to be here for him,” Matthews said.
Amari’s aunt, Christy Matthews, says her family takes comfort in knowing the community cares.
“You could tell what he meant to the community. And to me as an aunt he was an inspiration to me,” she said.
Amari’s young cousins say instead of being sad next July, they will light up even more fireworks in his name.
