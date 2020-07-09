Area high school practices COVID-19 protocol

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More and more student athletes at the high school level are participating in voluntary workouts during the summer months. Westminster basketball and legendary coach Ronnie Stapler continue to work out amidst the new normal in the country.
“Our administration, our AD, all of our administration did a wonderful job of establishing a protocol here,” Westminster boys head coach Ronnie Stapler said during a workout. “And our kids have been great. They understand that if we don’t social distance if we don’t separate, we don’t sanitize, we might not have a chance to do this in the fall.”
Stapler, his staff, and administration have went above and beyond proper protocol for each workout session this summer.
“They’ve not been in a locker room, we have one set of restrooms they have have to go to, they have to sit in the same chair everyday. So it’s been easy for us, it’s been good.”
Stapler attended a AAU summer event in Birmingham recently, and came away impressed with what he witnessed each day, which could be the blueprint this Fall and winter for are schools.
“Everybody in the building had to have a mask on. If you didn’t have a mask on, you were asked to leave, you were asked to pull your mask up. Everyone had their temperature checked as they walked into the door. I actually saw two or three people turned away because their temperature was over one hundred point four. I thought it was very well done, and a good snap shot of what we may see.”
