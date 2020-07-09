AHSAA launches new program that would give schools a device to stream athletic events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With COVID-19 impacting high school athletics this fall, some schools could soon be installing a streaming device to broadcast games online.
It’s called a Pixellot unit and the AHSAA has announced a new program through the National Federation of State High School Association, that would give this streaming device to schools for free who lack production equipment.
The Pixellot streaming device will help high schools stream their athletic events and activities so fans can watch from home or anywhere online. There is no commentary, but the device can currently stream sports like football, volleyball, basketball, and soccer. The NFHS is offering to supply two free Pixellot units to schools who need them. The AHSAA says several school districts already have them installed. The biggest impact from the device is the potential revenue it can bring to the school especially if fans are limited or not allowed at games this upcoming school year.
“If I get sponsors, in the Pixellot, you can put lower third logos, score bugs, and graphics in the corners, and you get to keep all the money from that. Any way you can raise money through the system, you get to keep it one hundred percent,” said Cullman High School Multimedia Production Teacher John Drake.
To watch the games online, a subscription to the NFHS is needed and will cost you about $10 a month, but the school will receive a portion of that money from the subscriptions.
