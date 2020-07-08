Voting machines tested and ready in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The machines are checked and ready to go. When you head to the polls next week, voting machines will be ready for you.
Members of the public were able to test the voting machines that will be used in Madison County for the 2020 primary election runoff.
Testing is required by the Alabama Electronic Voting Committee Administrative Code.
At this point, 113 machines have been tested at least twice and are ready to go.
One good thing about these voting machines is they mostly don’t require voters to touch them at all.
“As long as voters don’t make an error on their ballot, don’t over vote in a category, they won’t have to touch this piece of equipment. Of course, we do have sanitizing wipes and other things in place so if there is an issue and the machine needs to be wiped down it will be wiped down if someone touches it, and it will still be wiped down throughout the day,” said Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger.
You’re encouraged to wear a mask when you go vote, but you won’t be denied your right to vote if you don’t wear one.
Masks will be available if you need one.
