Summer storms this afternoon with more heat & humidity

Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 70s with plenty of humidity across the Valley. It is a mostly cloudy start to the day and it will stay that way for a majority of the day as well. While we may see a few peaks of sunshine through the morning, the afternoon will be covered with scattered storms as we build up that daytime heating. Temperatures will likely climb back into the upper 80s again this afternoon and feels like temperatures will be into the low to mid 90s. Storms today don't look to be severe, but they could provide some strong gusts of winds and periods of heavy rain, which may lead to local flooding.