Scattered heavy rain followed by humidity

Locally heavy rain continues to be scattered across the Tennessee Valley late this afternoon. Expect some ponding on the roadways with the heavier downpours. Some of you will only have a few minutes of heavy rainfall, others could see it last for about 35 minutes, while a few areas might not get any rain at all. Highs for today were in the mid-to upper 80s but the humidity made it feel like the upper 90s. Hot and muggy for the early evening and that humidity will stick with us for the remainder of the week.