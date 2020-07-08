Rain moves in for your Wednesday afternoon

Cloudy for our Wednesday afternoon with some showers moving in anytime after the lunch hour.
Rain will become more widespread for that drive home this evening and eventually move off to the southeast around 11 p.m.
Highs for today are in the mid-to-upper 80s and the heat index puts us in the upper 90s.
Hot and muggy for the afternoon and early evening and that humidity will stick with us for the remainder of the week.
Tomorrow is much of the same with highs creeping back into the 90s, with possible storms headed into the late afternoon and early evening.
By Friday, highs will be back to our average of around 90. Moving along to the weekend, we are expecting more sunshine and the 90s to continue.
