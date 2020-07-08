PETA wants UNA to give up Leo the lion

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - PETA’s message to the University of North Alabama: Let Leo go.
The animal rights organization is pushing UNA to move the lion to an accredited sanctuary.
On Wednesday, PETA reported that UNA rejected the offer to help place the live mascot.
PETA says they want to move the “highly social lion in solitary confinement.”
“Leo III deserves to spend the rest of his days in a vast habitat with others of his kind rather than as a living toy,” says PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet. “PETA believes it’s high time that UNA joined the scores of universities that have swapped their live-animal mascots for crowd-pleasing costumed humans and gave this lone lion a chance at a real life.”
UNA has not yet returned comment.
Leo’s sister, Una, died at the end of June. One of her veterinarians said her passing was peaceful and that her brother and caregivers were at her side. She was 17.
