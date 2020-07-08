PETA wants UNA to give up Leo the lion

“Leo III deserves to spend the rest of his days in a vast habitat with others of his kind rather than as a living toy,” says PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet. “PETA believes it’s high time that UNA joined the scores of universities that have swapped their live-animal mascots for crowd-pleasing costumed humans and gave this lone lion a chance at a real life.”