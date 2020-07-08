Parade for COVID-19 survivor who was in the hospital for more than 5 weeks

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - There was a celebration for COVID-19 survivor June Headley on Wednesday.
79-year-old Headley is moving to an extended care unit at Brookwood after five and a half weeks of treatment at Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Headley was given a survivor parade at the Shelby Medical Center intensive care unit.
Sadly, Headley lost her husband to COVID-19 on May 23.
Headley’s daughter, Laura Huesman, said her dad died after a 3-day stay in ICU. Her mom, June, went into the hospital with COVID-19 a week after losing her husband.
The family has had 12 members test positive for the virus.
Right now June is on a ventilator through a trach, and doctors and nurses will work with her to wean her off the ventilator. She is awake and alert.
Huesman said, “I do ask that everyone takes COVID seriously. I don’t feel like anyone does until it hits your family personally.” “Please stay safe everyone.”
