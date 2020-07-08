One fatally shot, another stabbed in altercation in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed and another stabbed during what an HPD officer called an “altercation” late Tuesday night.
The person who was stabbed was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.
The officer said the altercation happened at a home on Levert St., just off of Oakwood Ave.
Witnesses at a nearby bar said police cars first started arriving just before midnight.
An HPD officer said they were first notified of the crime when an officer was driving through the neighborhood and noticed something was happening.
HPD officers were using a police dog in the parking lot of Roses and other stores on the other side of Oakwood Ave.
This is currently an ongoing investigation, the officer said they are following different leads trying to find suspects. Stay with WAFF for more information on air and online.
