Man charged with attempted murder in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Athens has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Police say it stems from an incident on Hines Street that happened 8 months ago.
According to our news partners at the Athens News Courier, 30 year old Christopher Neco Burks was arrested Saturday.
Police say Burks shot into an occupied vehicle on November 15th, 2019. No one was hurt. The case was presented to a grand jury, who returned an indictment recently.
Burks was freed on $35,000 bond.
