Indicted Limestone County Judge resigns

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Judge Douglas Patterson has resigned his judgeship months after being indicted on criminal charges.
Patterson was indicted by a Special Grand Jury in December of 2019.
Patterson faces three charges: use of official position for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly, and theft of property.
He’s accused of stealing from a Limestone County Juvenile Court Services Fund, from a elderly veteran, and from a deceased man’s estate.
Patterson submitted his letter of resignation to Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker. The letter says the resignation is effective as of July 3.
Patterson’s criminal trial was scheduled to begin in June, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
In addition to Patterson’s criminal case, he faced a trial via Alabama’s Court of the Judiciary that alleged he violated Alabama’s Judicial Code of Ethics. That trial had been scheduled to begin this week, but was postponed. The Court of the Judiciary says it will post documents later on Wednesday explaining how Patterson’s resignation impacts that trial.
